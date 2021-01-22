Advertisement

CSI Office on Aging office is moving locations

All the programs and services that are offered will be the same, just in a new building
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:45 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho’s Office on Aging is moving locations and will be closed from January 25th through the 29th for the move.

The office is moving to the 4th floor of the County West building, many know it as the old hospital. The 4th floor is known as the non-profit floor, where many local non-profits have their offices there.

The Office on Aging is excited to be moving so they all can work together.

“We also have a lot of the veteran’s organizations there and when we have someone come in, if they are a veteran it’s so nice now that we can take them down the hallway and march them right in there,” said Shawna Wasko, the PIO for the Office on Aging.

All the programs and services that are offered will be the same, just in a new building.

The new office will open on February 1st in their new location.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 67-year-old Twin Falls man appeared in court Wednesday morning via Zoom, where he faces 25...
Twin Falls man faces 25 counts of sexual exploitation of a child
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: More than 600 new confirmed and probable cases reported, 19 deaths
Stimulus checks go to wrong account.
Tax Preparer: Missing stimulus checks will be sent out by Feb. 1
Pastor wants Twin Falls to become a "Sanctuary City for the Unborn"
UPDATE: City Council rejects proclamation to make Twin Falls a ‘Sanctuary City for Pre-born Babies’

Latest News

KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: More than 600 new confirmed and probable cases reported, 19 deaths
They are one of 75 schools chosen nation-wide.
Oakley High School named semi-finalists in STEM competition
The Twin Falls Public Library is moving their Ready, Set, Kindergarten program virtual this year.
Twin Falls Public Library offering free preschool education program virtually
Elementary students in the Jerome school district can feel a bit safer heading to school with...
New traffic signs ensuring children’s safety at Jerome elementary schools