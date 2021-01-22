CSI Office on Aging office is moving locations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho’s Office on Aging is moving locations and will be closed from January 25th through the 29th for the move.

The office is moving to the 4th floor of the County West building, many know it as the old hospital. The 4th floor is known as the non-profit floor, where many local non-profits have their offices there.

The Office on Aging is excited to be moving so they all can work together.

“We also have a lot of the veteran’s organizations there and when we have someone come in, if they are a veteran it’s so nice now that we can take them down the hallway and march them right in there,” said Shawna Wasko, the PIO for the Office on Aging.

All the programs and services that are offered will be the same, just in a new building.

The new office will open on February 1st in their new location.

