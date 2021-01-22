Donation puts Camp Rainbow Gold closer to goal

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Camp Rainbow Gold is one step closer to creating Idaho’s first medical camp north of Fairfield.

Thanks to a $700,000 donation from Blue Cross of Idaho, Camp Rainbow Gold is one step closer to building a medical building at their campsite, Camp Hidden Paradise, north of Fairfield.

Drew Hobby, the senior VP of health care economics at Blue Cross of Idaho says it was an easy decision to donate.

“We have seen the mission, we’ve experienced the mission, we’ve been up there and we absolutely love what they’re doing.” Said Hobby “So we jumped at the opportunity to be able to help invest, we’re making a $2.1 million donation over three years.”

Hobby said all kids should get to experience camp.

“This camp will be the first and only medical camp in Idaho. And that’s a big deal, cause every child deserves to know what it’s like to go camping, especially these kids who are going through cancer and their families.” Continued Hobby “And the medical requirements, medical facilities and other investments, it’s just needed and necessary for them to go camping. So that’s why we jumped at the opportunity to support the mission of what they’re doing.”

Camp Rainbow Gold CEO Elizabeth Lizberg talked a little more about what they do.

“Camp Rainbow Gold has been serving Idaho’s kids with cancer for more than 35 years.” Explained Lizberg “So going to camp, they should be able to do that like every other kid. And we’ve been working on this project of building a medical camp that better meets the needs of those kids for more than 10 years.”

The goal is that once it’s finished, they can let other organizations come and use the property as well. But they need everyone’s help to make the dream become a reality, explains Lizberg.

“Camp Rainbow Gold is built on this community.” Explained Lizberg “Volunteer hours, community support for donations, in-kind gifts, and we still need that. You all show up for us day in and day out, and we’re still asking for it. Go to our website and check out our wishlist, or send us an email and tell us you think you can help volunteer, or maybe you even want to come up and help build something.”

They also offer camps for kids whose siblings have cancer, as well as camps for the whole family.

