Fit and Well Idaho: Magic Valley Paramedics awarded enhanced designation

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Magic Valley Paramedics were recently honored with a historic designation award. For this week’s Fit and Well report, we show you how Magic Valley residents will receive better healthcare in the event of an emergency.

Magic Valley Paramedics are the first emergency medical services agency in Idaho to receive the Time Sensitive Emergency or the TSE Designation.

This designation requires clinicians are trained to get the right patient the right care at the right time with the highest standard of pre-hospital care possible.

“Our providers are trained to some of the highest levels, and this is not an easy task to achieve,” said Sam Schwab who is the clinical educator with Magic Valley Paramedics. “We train on these situations day in and day out to make sure that our patients are taken care of.”

These highly-trained paramedics and EMTs boost the level of patient care. As a result, Twin Falls and Jerome County residents should feel safe in their hands.

