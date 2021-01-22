Advertisement

Fit and Well Idaho: Magic Valley Paramedics awarded enhanced designation

Honored with a historic designation
Magic Valley Paramedics honored with historic designation.
Magic Valley Paramedics honored with historic designation.(SK)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Magic Valley Paramedics were recently honored with a historic designation award. For this week’s Fit and Well report, we show you how Magic Valley residents will receive better healthcare in the event of an emergency.

Magic Valley Paramedics are the first emergency medical services agency in Idaho to receive the Time Sensitive Emergency or the TSE Designation.

This designation requires clinicians are trained to get the right patient the right care at the right time with the highest standard of pre-hospital care possible.

“Our providers are trained to some of the highest levels, and this is not an easy task to achieve,” said Sam Schwab who is the clinical educator with Magic Valley Paramedics. “We train on these situations day in and day out to make sure that our patients are taken care of.”

These highly-trained paramedics and EMTs boost the level of patient care. As a result, Twin Falls and Jerome County residents should feel safe in their hands.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 67-year-old Twin Falls man appeared in court Wednesday morning via Zoom, where he faces 25...
Twin Falls man faces 25 counts of sexual exploitation of a child
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: More than 600 new confirmed and probable cases reported, 19 deaths
Stimulus checks go to wrong account.
Tax Preparer: Missing stimulus checks will be sent out by Feb. 1
Pastor wants Twin Falls to become a "Sanctuary City for the Unborn"
UPDATE: City Council rejects proclamation to make Twin Falls a ‘Sanctuary City for Pre-born Babies’

Latest News

KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: More than 600 new confirmed and probable cases reported, 19 deaths
They are one of 75 schools chosen nation-wide.
Oakley High School named semi-finalists in STEM competition
The office on aging is moving buildings to the County West Building.
CSI Office on Aging office is moving locations
The Twin Falls Public Library is moving their Ready, Set, Kindergarten program virtual this year.
Twin Falls Public Library offering free preschool education program virtually
Elementary students in the Jerome school district can feel a bit safer heading to school with...
New traffic signs ensuring children’s safety at Jerome elementary schools