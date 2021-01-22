Advertisement

Gov. Little rebukes opposing lawmakers

Idaho Gov. Brad Little is slated to give the State of the State address Monday afternoon as the...
Idaho Gov. Brad Little is slated to give the State of the State address Monday afternoon as the 66th Idaho Legislative session starts.(Idaho Public Television, pool camera)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 2:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A power struggle between Idaho lawmakers and Gov. Brad Little continues today. As the governor is stating the Idaho legislature’s actions will threaten vaccine rollout and Idaho’s prosperity.

In a press conference this afternoon the governor said, “We are so close to returning to normal. But all that success is threatened by the actions taking place in the legislature right now.”.

The governor claims some in the Idaho legislature is seeking to end Idaho’s COVID-19 emergency declaration. He said they are perpetuating the myth that the emergency declaration somehow shuts down Idaho or takes away Idahoan’s rights.

Less vaccine. More taxes. More red tape. That's what you can expect if the Idaho Legislature ends the COVID-19 emergency...

Posted by Governor Brad Little on Friday, January 22, 2021

In contrast, the governor stated the COVID-19 emergency declaration was requested by Idaho communities and has allowed Idaho to receive federal assistance and quickly cut red tape and increase health care access.

