Holcomb signs with Skagit Valley College

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls softball player is continuing her career at the next level.

Hannah Holcomb signed with Skagit Valley College, a community college in Mount Vernon, Washington.

The Bruin has been on varsity all four years.

Holcomb is coming off a solid sophomore campaign in 2019, when she earned first-team all-conference honors.

In 2018, she made the honorable mention team.

Obviously last year, the girls barely started their season before it was cut short.

“It was really hard because I worked all throughout the winter, our team was ready, I was ready to go to state that year and win it all,” Holcomb said. “It was so hard to hear we’re done.”

“Hannah has been an inning eater, she has gotten better, she’s just kind of a coach’s dream,” head coach Tonia Burk explained. “She doesn’t let things phase her, we could be in a tight ball game and she’s going to come in and she’s going to perform.”

The Bruins return approximately six varsity athletes this coming season, but they’re blessed with a talented core of young players coming up the ranks.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.