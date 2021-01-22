Idaho governor rips state lawmakers amid pandemic concerns

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Governor Brad Little is ripping state lawmakers for jeopardizing efforts to fight the coronavirus and called on residents to contact their senators and representatives.

The Republican governor in an anger-tinged speech says lawmakers are perpetuating false information and trying to score political points rather than help fight the pandemic.

Lawmakers in the House and Senate have put forward legislation aimed at ending Little’s coronavirus emergency declaration in effect since March.

Little says ending the emergency could cost the state millions in federal aid and slow vaccinations. Lawmakers say they’re angry about coronavirus restrictions.

Little says the restrictions are separate from the emergency declaration.

