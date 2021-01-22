Advertisement

Idaho governor rips state lawmakers amid pandemic concerns

Little says the restrictions are separate from the emergency declaration
Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little speaks at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho on Thursday, July 9,...
Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little speaks at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Little announced a plan for reopening schools in the fall that requires schools to be prepared to teach students with traditional face-to-face methods in the classroom, distance learning online, or a hybrid combination. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)(Keith Ridler | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 1:56 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Governor Brad Little is ripping state lawmakers for jeopardizing efforts to fight the coronavirus and called on residents to contact their senators and representatives.

The Republican governor in an anger-tinged speech says lawmakers are perpetuating false information and trying to score political points rather than help fight the pandemic.

Lawmakers in the House and Senate have put forward legislation aimed at ending Little’s coronavirus emergency declaration in effect since March.

Little says ending the emergency could cost the state millions in federal aid and slow vaccinations. Lawmakers say they’re angry about coronavirus restrictions.

Little says the restrictions are separate from the emergency declaration.

