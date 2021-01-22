Lawmakers asked to approve $3 million for old mine cleanup

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State environmental officials are asking lawmakers to approve just over $3 million to deal with toxic discharge and a collapsing tunnel at an abandoned silver and lead mine in central Idaho.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality made the request Friday to the Legislature’s powerful budget-setting committee.

Asarco Mining Company filed for bankruptcy in 2015 and agreed to pay the state $1.7 million to take care of cleanup at the mine.

About $1 million of the agency’s request Friday is to study a roughly $3 million plan to stabilize the mine that had a collapse following the 6.5 magnitude earthquake in March.

Lawmakers will make budget decisions in the coming months.

