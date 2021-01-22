Advertisement

Lawmakers asked to approve $3 million for old mine cleanup

FILE - In this June 8, 2007 file photo, old ore carts from one of Silver City, Idaho's mines...
FILE - In this June 8, 2007 file photo, old ore carts from one of Silver City, Idaho's mines are on one of the town's dirt street corners. State officials have approved a rewrite of Idaho's 50-year-old mining law. Republican Gov. Brad Little and other members of the Idaho Land Board voted Tuesday, July 16, 2019, to adopt rules intended to give mining companies the financial leeway to mine but also avoid leaving Idaho taxpayers paying for clean-up costs if a mining company goes bankrupt. (AP Photo/Troy Maben, File)(TROY MABEN | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 2:03 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State environmental officials are asking lawmakers to approve just over $3 million to deal with toxic discharge and a collapsing tunnel at an abandoned silver and lead mine in central Idaho.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality made the request Friday to the Legislature’s powerful budget-setting committee.

Asarco Mining Company filed for bankruptcy in 2015 and agreed to pay the state $1.7 million to take care of cleanup at the mine.

About $1 million of the agency’s request Friday is to study a roughly $3 million plan to stabilize the mine that had a collapse following the 6.5 magnitude earthquake in March.

Lawmakers will make budget decisions in the coming months.

