Advertisement

Life Flight Network unveils new state-of-the-art flight training simulator

It takes 6 minutes for a life flight helicopter to get from the burley airport to Minidoka...
The Frasca flight simulator will enhance its already rigorous pilot training program.(KMVT/KSVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Life Flight Network now has a new way to make sure their pilots are getting even more training, thanks to a new flight simulator.

The Frasca flight simulator will enhance its already rigorous pilot training program. Life Flight Network’s simulator lab contains a state-of-the-art simulator and enough space for pilots to prepare for and analyze their flights. Built specifically for Life Flight Network, the new simulator allows pilots to practice maneuvers and scenarios that cannot be practiced in live aircraft training.

It will also allow for more opportunities, says Mike Weimer, the regional VP for Life Flight.

“We’re bringing it in-house, which allows us to do more training and train more pilots at once.” Said Weimer, “We can even do it 24 hours a day if needed. It allows us to recreate training opportunities that are otherwise difficult to do in an operating aircraft”

Additionally, Life Flight Network is leading the industry by providing medical crews with the ability to “ride-along” in the simulator and experience real-world examples of in-flight hazards and weather.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety of our patients and crews,” said Michael Griffiths, Chief Executive Officer, Life Flight Network. “This new simulator expands our training program and gives our pilots invaluable practice at safely handling even the most challenging situations and weather conditions common to the communities we serve.”

The simulator is customized for Life Flight Network’s specific needs and allows for realistic, immersive, and scenario-based training. This world-class resource represents a significant investment and will allow pilots to practice a host of scenarios that are difficult to simulate in an actual aircraft.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
A 67-year-old Twin Falls man appeared in court Wednesday morning via Zoom, where he faces 25...
Twin Falls man faces 25 counts of sexual exploitation of a child
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: More than 600 new confirmed and probable cases reported, 19 deaths
Stimulus checks go to wrong account.
Tax Preparer: Missing stimulus checks will be sent out by Feb. 1
Pastor wants Twin Falls to become a "Sanctuary City for the Unborn"
UPDATE: City Council rejects proclamation to make Twin Falls a ‘Sanctuary City for Pre-born Babies’

Latest News

The cafe celebrates history, with an old menu, pictures of historical events that happened in...
Behind the Business: Manhattan Cafe in Shoshone is oldest cafe in Idaho
The Twin Falls Public Library is moving their Ready, Set, Kindergarten program virtual this year.
Twin Falls Public Library offering free preschool education program virtually
Governor Brad Little will make an announcement regarding the COVID-19 emergency on Friday....
Gov. Little set to make an announcement regarding COVID-19 emergency
Elementary students in the Jerome school district can feel a bit safer heading to school with...
New traffic signs ensuring children’s safety at Jerome elementary schools