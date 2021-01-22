Life Flight Network unveils new state-of-the-art flight training simulator

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Life Flight Network now has a new way to make sure their pilots are getting even more training, thanks to a new flight simulator.

The Frasca flight simulator will enhance its already rigorous pilot training program. Life Flight Network’s simulator lab contains a state-of-the-art simulator and enough space for pilots to prepare for and analyze their flights. Built specifically for Life Flight Network, the new simulator allows pilots to practice maneuvers and scenarios that cannot be practiced in live aircraft training.

It will also allow for more opportunities, says Mike Weimer, the regional VP for Life Flight.

“We’re bringing it in-house, which allows us to do more training and train more pilots at once.” Said Weimer, “We can even do it 24 hours a day if needed. It allows us to recreate training opportunities that are otherwise difficult to do in an operating aircraft”

Additionally, Life Flight Network is leading the industry by providing medical crews with the ability to “ride-along” in the simulator and experience real-world examples of in-flight hazards and weather.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety of our patients and crews,” said Michael Griffiths, Chief Executive Officer, Life Flight Network. “This new simulator expands our training program and gives our pilots invaluable practice at safely handling even the most challenging situations and weather conditions common to the communities we serve.”

The simulator is customized for Life Flight Network’s specific needs and allows for realistic, immersive, and scenario-based training. This world-class resource represents a significant investment and will allow pilots to practice a host of scenarios that are difficult to simulate in an actual aircraft.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.