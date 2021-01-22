New traffic signs ensuring children’s safety at Jerome elementary schools

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Elementary students in the Jerome school district can feel a bit safer heading to school with some newly added traffic signs.

In a joint effort, the city and county of Jerome along with the school district and Chamber of Commerce funded the placement of pedestrian crossing signs in front of Jefferson Elementary along with two radar interactive speed limit signs.

“As a parent, I think that having the safety measures in place are super important,” said Horizon Elementary School principal Wendy Ohlensehlen.

The pedestrian signs now in place are doing a lot more than just helping students get from point A to point B, they will also be helping to ensure a safer roadway for the high traffic in the area.

“I think that our kids have enough to worry about in today’s environment without having to worry about being safe as they travel back and forth from school,” said Jerome County commissioner John Crozier.

At horizon Elementary a radar speed limit sign was installed as well. The total cost of the project came out to a little more than $21,000.

“In the winter hours it is so dark outside so this really gives us a lot better visibility and a lot sooner, said Angie Brulotte Jefferson Elementary School principal. “It just helps all of us feel a lot safer they are so bright it is great.”

This project all originates with a group of Jerome High School students who made it their senior project to study speed. They soon discovered the high amount of drivers speeding in front of their high school, and speed limit signs had been previously put up near the high school. This senior project continues to make impacts today with the latest additions.

The Jerome Public Works Department was responsible for installing the signs and the school says they have already noticed drivers slowing down and making the area safer for everyone.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.