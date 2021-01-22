Oakley students advance to the semi-finals in nationwide STEM contest

OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to the World Health Organization, 39 million people across the world are blind. Many use a guide stick to help them get around, or a seeing-eye dog.

The price of a seeing-eye dog is close to $50,000 for the training and care, and it is a big responsibility.

Three Oakley boys may have come up with an alternative. Their physics teacher Lisa Hitt tasked the class to use their creativity and knowledge to come up with a solution to a real-world problem.

“It would be like a replacement for seeing-eye dogs, so it’s an ultrasonic sensor to tell distance and help blind people maneuver throughout the world,” said Colton Doto, one of the students.

“This year, I sent them all, I said you guys, you find a cause that you resonate with, they all came up with really great ideas,” said Lisa Hitt who teaches math and physics at Oakley High School.

Now that they have made it to the semi-finals in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, the next step is to design a prototype and submit it to the judges.

“We had a base design, we knew it was going to be an ultrasonic sensor because it is one of the quicker ways to detect things in front of you or from directions, we first thought of putting one on glasses, but we thought of the practicality and the weight of it, so we decided to go for a handheld thing, kind of like a flashlight,” said Leo Magana, one of the students.

They say they are grateful to have made it this far and are hoping the judges like their project.

“I think it’s going to be a fun process of trial and error, because some things we are new at, of learning how to build things, we are going to have to learn some new things we have never done before or never tried before, so it’ll be a fun process,” said Doto.

Oakley High School is the only high school in Idaho to have been chosen for the semi-finals. 75 schools were chosen nation-wide.

