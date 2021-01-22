Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Friday, January 22, 2021

We are going to have mostly cloudy skies today with some isolated rain and snow showers around as a storm system begins to approach our area. There are then going to be some scattered snow showers around tonight and tomorrow morning, generally in locations south of I-84, as this storm system passes by our area to the south. Now in terms of snow accumulation between 8am this morning and 8pm tomorrow night, less than an inch of snow accumulation is expected in locations 10+ miles north of I-84; a coating to 2 inches of snow accumulation is expected in locations within 10 miles of I-84; 1 to 4 inches of snow accumulation is expected in locations 10+ miles south of I-84, including the southern part of Twin Falls County and the southern part of Cassia County; and 2 to 6+ inches of snow accumulation is expected in the South Hills. There is also a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the southern part of Twin Falls County from 8pm tonight until 11am tomorrow morning as slippery road conditions are expected.

The temperatures today are going to continue to be near to slightly above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley. The temperatures are then going to cool down some as we head into tomorrow as highs tomorrow are going to be in the low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 30s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Sunday as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. There are also going to be some patchy areas of fog around Sunday morning, mainly in the northern part of the Magic Valley and the southern part of the Wood River Valley. We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow showers on Monday, and partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around on Tuesday as a storm system passes by our area. There are then going to be some scattered mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers around on Wednesday and Thursday as another storm system works its way through our area.

The temperatures from Sunday through Wednesday are going to be below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid 20s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 30s in the Magic Valley. The temperatures are then going to warm back up to near average values next Thursday as highs are going to be in the upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (FRIDAY, JANUARY 22):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some isolated rain and snow showers around. Winds: East to ENE 5-15 mph. High: 41

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph. High: 33

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Cloudy with some scattered snow showers around, generally in locations south of I-84. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. Low: 28

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. Winds: North 5-15 mph. Low: 16

TOMORROW (SATURDAY, JANUARY 23):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered snow showers around, generally during the morning and generally in locations south of I-84. Colder and a little breezy. Winds: NW 5-20 mph. High: 35

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: North to WSW 5-15 mph. High: 32

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with some patchy areas of fog around. Cold. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph. Low: 19

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies with some patchy areas of fog around. Cold. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 9

SUNDAY, JANUARY 24:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies with some patchy areas of fog around during the morning. Chilly. High: 36 Low: 21

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with some patchy areas of fog around during the morning. Colder. High: 26 Low: 11

MONDAY, JANUARY 25:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Chilly and a little breezy. High: 35 Low: 21

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Cold. High: 26 Low: 11

TUESDAY, JANUARY 26:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around. Chilly. High: 33 Low: 21

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow showers during the afternoon and evening. Cold. High: 25 Low: 12

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 27:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Breezy and chilly. High: 36 Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Cloudy with some scattered snow showers around. Cold. High: 25 Low: 17

THURSDAY, JANUARY 28:

MAGIC VALLEY: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. High: 39

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Cloudy with some scattered snow showers around. Cold. High: 29

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.