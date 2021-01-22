Advertisement

Twin Falls Public Library offering free preschool education program virtually

The Twin Falls Public Library is moving their Ready, Set, Kindergarten program virtual this year.
By Jake Brasil
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:42 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ready, Set, Kindergarten is another option for parents who are looking to get their kids ready for their first year at school in the fall. This program got started because they realized that not every parent can afford preschool, and they noticed a lack of options in the area.

Where this program is in no way a replacement for preschool, they do feel it is a good alternative and a way to give future students a head start.

“Teach parents and help teach them to know how they can be their child’s first teacher at home,” said Erica Littlefield with the library. “It gives them all kinds of hints and tips on activities they can do with their children to reinforce the concepts they need to know before they get into kindergarten.”

The program is completely free and this year it will be held virtually on zoom. All the information on how to join is on the library website.

