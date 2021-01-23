CSI men dominate, women fall in top-25 matchup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The no. 12 College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball dominated Community Christian College in their season opener. The no. 22 women fell to no. 12 Casper College.

CSI Men vs. Community Christian College

Final Score: CSI 105, Community Christian, 38

The CSI men’s basketball team got their season started with an easy win. Coach Jeff Reinert’s team had five players in double figures and all 18 players got to play.

CSI scoring leaders:

15 - Amoro Lado

13 - Stevie Smith

13 - Deng Dut

CSI Women vs. Casper College

Final score: Casper 83, CSI 67

The CSI women’s team opener featured a top-15 opponent. The Golden Eagles kept it close for most of the game behind good guard play, but the Thunderbirds pulled away in the fourth quarter

CSI scoring leaders:

16 - Courtney Stothard

16 - Macie Knapp

13- Karmelah Dean

