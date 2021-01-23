Advertisement

CSI men dominate, women fall in top-25 matchup

CSI basketball kicked off their season Friday night at home
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:00 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The no. 12 College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball dominated Community Christian College in their season opener. The no. 22 women fell to no. 12 Casper College.

CSI Men vs. Community Christian College

Final Score: CSI 105, Community Christian, 38

The CSI men’s basketball team got their season started with an easy win. Coach Jeff Reinert’s team had five players in double figures and all 18 players got to play.

CSI scoring leaders:

15 - Amoro Lado

13 - Stevie Smith

13 - Deng Dut

CSI Women vs. Casper College

Final score: Casper 83, CSI 67

The CSI women’s team opener featured a top-15 opponent. The Golden Eagles kept it close for most of the game behind good guard play, but the Thunderbirds pulled away in the fourth quarter

CSI scoring leaders:

16 - Courtney Stothard

16 - Macie Knapp

13- Karmelah Dean

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
A 67-year-old Twin Falls man appeared in court Wednesday morning via Zoom, where he faces 25...
Twin Falls man faces 25 counts of sexual exploitation of a child
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: More than 600 new confirmed and probable cases reported, 19 deaths
Stimulus checks go to wrong account.
Tax Preparer: Missing stimulus checks will be sent out by Feb. 1
Pastor wants Twin Falls to become a "Sanctuary City for the Unborn"
UPDATE: City Council rejects proclamation to make Twin Falls a ‘Sanctuary City for Pre-born Babies’

Latest News

Idaho allows more spectators to games, matches
CSI men dominate, women fall in top-25 matchup. CSI basketball kicked off their season Friday...
CSI men dominate, women fall in top-25 matchup
Twin Falls High School senior Hannah Holcomb signs with Skagit Valley CC.
Holcomb signs with Skagit Valley College
Holcomb signs with Skagit Valley