CSI men dominate, women fall in top-25 matchup
CSI basketball kicked off their season Friday night at home
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The no. 12 College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball dominated Community Christian College in their season opener. The no. 22 women fell to no. 12 Casper College.
CSI Men vs. Community Christian College
Final Score: CSI 105, Community Christian, 38
The CSI men’s basketball team got their season started with an easy win. Coach Jeff Reinert’s team had five players in double figures and all 18 players got to play.
15 - Amoro Lado
13 - Stevie Smith
13 - Deng Dut
CSI Women vs. Casper College
Final score: Casper 83, CSI 67
The CSI women’s team opener featured a top-15 opponent. The Golden Eagles kept it close for most of the game behind good guard play, but the Thunderbirds pulled away in the fourth quarter
16 - Courtney Stothard
16 - Macie Knapp
13- Karmelah Dean
