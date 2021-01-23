Advertisement

Godiva to close all US stores

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 12:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - The luxury chocolatier Godiva announced it is closing all 128 stores in North America.

The move comes less than two years after the company laid out plans to open 2,000 cafes around the world in six years.

By the end of March, chocolate lovers in the U.S. will have three choices to buy Godiva: order it online, through another retailer that stock it in their stores, or by traveling overseas.

Godiva said it is keeping its stores in Europe, the Middle East and China.

That’s most likely because retail destinations like shopping malls have not fallen out of favor as much in those regions as they have in North America.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

