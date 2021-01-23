Advertisement

Idaho allows more spectators to games, matches

(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:34 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Huge news, sports fans, the Idaho State Board of Education is now allowing more spectators.

Idaho school districts and charter schools can hold up to 40% capacity in their school gymnasiums for games or matches.

It’s basically up to four spectators per student-athlete or whatever is larger. This is allowed if physical distancing requirements can be maintained or if masks are worn.

Participating athletes, cheerleaders, band and dance team members will not be included in the total.

But non-participating students can attend home games only.

Now Burley for instance, can have up to 1,000 fans in their main gym and 158 fans in the smaller gym, which will help recoup some lost revenue.

Randy Winn, Burley High School athletic director had this to say, “we pay for referees, we pay for table help, we pay state tournament travel, we pay for uniform for all of the things, our sports like wrestling go to different tournaments, we have to pay for entry fees to that, all kinds of various things.”

This plan covers the remainder of the 2020-21 winter sports school year.

