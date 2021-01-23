Latta propels Minico to big conference win over Canyon Ridge; high school roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A big conference game at Canyon Ridge Friday night, as the Riverhawks and Minico Spartans are trying to fight for a higher seed headed into districts.

The game marked the first time the gymnasium could reach 40% capacity, according to the updated plan issued by the State Board of Education.

Even with the student section and additional fans, the Riverhawks could not stop Carlie Latta, who scored 22 points and Minico beat Canyon Ridge, 51-41.

Pacing the Riverhawks, Lily Teske scored 13 points, while Jordan Roberts added 10.

Minico now at 3-6 in conference, 5-12 overall, hosts Wood River on Tuesday. Canyon Ridge falls to 2-7 in conference, 5-9 overall and they will play Mountain Home on the road Tuesday.

OTHER SCORES:

Burley 57, Jerome 37: Amari Whiting is now a member of the 1,000 point club at Burley High School. The sophomore posted a game-high 26 points. Lynzey Searle added 11 points, while Kelsie Pope produced 10.

Highland 49, Twin Falls 47: Brinley Iverson led the scoring attack in the narrow loss for the Bruins. The senior had 15 points and nine rebounds. The Rams led 23-19 at the break. Three Twin Falls players had six points.

Mountain Home 80, Wood River 31

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Gooding 34, Kimberly 33

Jerome 56, Buhl 44: Jerome bounced back after a rare loss Thursday night. The Tigers were led by sophomore Scott Cook, who had 20 points and Gavin Capps, who tallied 11 points and nine boards. Ryne Kelly paced the Indians in the loss with 19 points and nine rebounds.

North Fremont 58, Wendell 37

Valley 67, Declo 49: Garret Christensen led four Vikings in double-figures with 20 points. Rawlin Godfrey scored 14 points, Omar Campos added 11, while Kyle Christensen chipped in 10.

Raft River 57, Shoshone 42

