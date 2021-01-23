Advertisement

NYT: Trump considered using DOJ attorney to undo Georgia election

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question in the Oval Office of the White House,...
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 12:20 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump considered using the Department of Justice to undo Georgia’s election results, according to a New York Times report.

The report says that DOJ lawyer Jeffrey Clark nearly convinced Trump to remove then-Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

Clark allegedly told Rosen that Trump was going to have Clark replace him. Clark would then move to keep Congress from certifying the election results.

According to the newspaper, leadership at the DOJ said they would all resign if Rosen were fired, which helped sway Trump from removing him.

Clark told the New York Times that its story had unspecified inaccuracies.

He added that all his official communications were consistent with the law.

Trump declined to comment. The DOJ has not returned CNN’s request for comment.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
A 67-year-old Twin Falls man appeared in court Wednesday morning via Zoom, where he faces 25...
Twin Falls man faces 25 counts of sexual exploitation of a child
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: More than 600 new confirmed and probable cases reported, 19 deaths
Stimulus checks go to wrong account.
Tax Preparer: Missing stimulus checks will be sent out by Feb. 1
Pastor wants Twin Falls to become a "Sanctuary City for the Unborn"
UPDATE: City Council rejects proclamation to make Twin Falls a ‘Sanctuary City for Pre-born Babies’

Latest News

Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
1 winner of Mega Millions $1B prize; 3rd largest ever in US
On the first full day of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Democrats start reining in expectations for immigration bill
Mega Millions $1 billion jackpot drawing
Mega Millions $1 billion jackpot drawing
Magic Valley Paramedics honored with historic designation.
Fit and Well Idaho: Magic Valley Paramedics awarded enhanced designation