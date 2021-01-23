Wendell gets out to early lead, has no problem with Castleford

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Julianna Pope led Wendell with 15 points, while Aspen Stinemates and Ana Scott had 12 and 10 respectively and the Trojans picked up the 43-23 victory over Castleford Friday night.

The Trojans got off to a hot start and never looked back.

Aubrey Mahannah paced the Wolves with nine points.

Wendell improves to 8-8 on the season. Castleford falls to 4-11.

Next up? The Trojans travel to Shoshone on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. non-conference game. Wendell won the first time around, 39-23.

The Wolves go to Hansen on Tuesday for a conference game. Idaho Sports is reporting a six p.m. tip-off. The Huskies won the first match-up, 43-42.

