Advertisement

Wendell gets out to early lead, has no problem with Castleford

Three Trojans scored in double-figures
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 12:10 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Julianna Pope led Wendell with 15 points, while Aspen Stinemates and Ana Scott had 12 and 10 respectively and the Trojans picked up the 43-23 victory over Castleford Friday night.

The Trojans got off to a hot start and never looked back.

Aubrey Mahannah paced the Wolves with nine points.

Wendell improves to 8-8 on the season. Castleford falls to 4-11.

Next up? The Trojans travel to Shoshone on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. non-conference game. Wendell won the first time around, 39-23.

The Wolves go to Hansen on Tuesday for a conference game. Idaho Sports is reporting a six p.m. tip-off. The Huskies won the first match-up, 43-42.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
A 67-year-old Twin Falls man appeared in court Wednesday morning via Zoom, where he faces 25...
Twin Falls man faces 25 counts of sexual exploitation of a child
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: More than 600 new confirmed and probable cases reported, 19 deaths
Stimulus checks go to wrong account.
Tax Preparer: Missing stimulus checks will be sent out by Feb. 1
Pastor wants Twin Falls to become a "Sanctuary City for the Unborn"
UPDATE: City Council rejects proclamation to make Twin Falls a ‘Sanctuary City for Pre-born Babies’

Latest News

Wendell hosted Castleford Friday night in a non-conference match-up.
Wendell picks up 20-point win
CSI men dominate, women fall in top-25 matchup. CSI basketball kicked off their season Friday...
CSI men dominate, women fall in top-25 matchup
Idaho allows more spectators to games, matches
CSI men dominate, women fall in top-25 matchup. CSI basketball kicked off their season Friday...
CSI men dominate, women fall in top-25 matchup