Cassia County School District teachers and staff receive COVID-19 vaccine

Teachers and staff in Cassia County School District received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 2:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — More than 500 teachers and staff in the Cassia County School District and Minidoka County School District were able to receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Friday.

“For me, it’s like, a light at the end of the tunnel, we finally have this vaccine, get back to a more normal life, stay in school,” said Laurie Stimpson, the Cassia County School Nurse. “It’s so exciting for me I just want everyone to be involved and participate and take advantage of this wonderful opportunity.”

Working with the South Central Public Health District and Minidoka Memorial Hospital, they were able to vaccinate both Cassia County School District and Minidoka County School District in one day.

“This is our step to get out of this pandemic, especially for our school staff,” said Sara Zielinski, the chief nursing officer at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. “Our teachers and our students and everyone want to be here, and for us to be able to get past this pandemic and keep people in school, this is the best step in the right direction for us.”

For one educator who got her shot, it was like a sigh of relief.

“Our teachers have worked so hard, and of course they continue to work hard,” said Sandra Miller, the assistant superintendent for Cassia County School District. “But we are hoping that there is an end in sight to all of this and we can establish some kind of normal for our students, for our teachers, for all of our employees, it would be nice to be able to get back to that.

Both Cassia County and Minidoka County School District partnered with Minidoka Memorial Hospital to make this possible.

“It took a lot of planning on our part, and thankfully our nurses are kind of well oiled machines with vaccines, and so we were able to make this happen in a very short period of time, we got notification last week, and we were ready to rock this week to take care of both counties,” said Zielinski.

