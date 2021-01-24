CSI men stage second half comeback, Dut beats buzzer to top Northeastern JC

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI men’s basketball team was just 4-for-31 from the floor in the first half against Northeastern Junior College, but a furious second half comeback and a game-winning layup helped the Golden Eagles overcome a double-digit halftime deficit.

Down a point with under ten seconds left, Deng Dut traveled the length of the court and made a layup with under two seconds on the clock to give CSI their first lead of the game at 68-67. A final heave from Eddie Trinkle’s Northeastern squad was no good. With the 68-67 victory, CSI moves to 2-0.

Final score: CSI 68, Northeastern 67

CSI scoring Leaders:

27 - Deng Dut

12 - Stevie Smith

9 - Amoro Lado

Northeastern scoring leaders

24 - Dalton Knecht

10 - Rashon Barron

Women’s Final Score: CSI 81, Idaho Legends 33

The CSI women’s basketball team played an exhibition Saturday against the Idaho Legends. The Golden Eagles cruised in a game that won’t count officially.

CSI scoring leaders:

17 - Kaitlin Burgess

15 - Graci Kolka

Both teams will be back in action on the road Thursday at Western Nebraska Community College. Both will play again on Saturday against Central Wyoming College.

