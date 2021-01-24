Idaho State Police working through backlog of sexual assault evidence collection kits

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho State Police Forensic Services is bringing on additional staff to work through the backlog of sexual assault evidence collection kits.

These kits are a collection of physical evidence, including DNA samples, taken from sexual assault victims. The evidence collected can identify suspects or exonerate those wrongfully accused.

Since 2017, Idaho State Police Forensic Services has been reporting on the success of the reporting of these kits.

On Friday the laboratory system director told KMVT they are prioritizing the examination of the kits which have the highest threat to public safety and are working through them as fast as possible. Although they are currently working through a backlog.

“We do take this issue very seriously,” said laboratory system director Matthew Gamette. “We want to process through these kits, we want to resolve these cases, and we want to bring resolution for victims in our state for the survivors of these crimes. We want to make sure that we are taking a very holistic approach to solve sexual assault crime in Idaho.”

ISP said they would all acknowledge that they have room to improve and they will be bringing in some additional staff to work on these kits with funding from a recent grant.

