Advertisement

Idaho State Police working through backlog of sexual assault evidence collection kits

“We do take this issue very seriously.”
Idaho State Police Forensic Services is bringing on additional staff to work through the...
Idaho State Police Forensic Services is bringing on additional staff to work through the backlog of sexual assault evidence collection kits. (Credit: Idaho State Police Forensic Services)(Idaho State Police Forensic Services)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 11:45 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho State Police Forensic Services is bringing on additional staff to work through the backlog of sexual assault evidence collection kits.

These kits are a collection of physical evidence, including DNA samples, taken from sexual assault victims. The evidence collected can identify suspects or exonerate those wrongfully accused.

Since 2017, Idaho State Police Forensic Services has been reporting on the success of the reporting of these kits.

On Friday the laboratory system director told KMVT they are prioritizing the examination of the kits which have the highest threat to public safety and are working through them as fast as possible. Although they are currently working through a backlog.

“We do take this issue very seriously,” said laboratory system director Matthew Gamette. “We want to process through these kits, we want to resolve these cases, and we want to bring resolution for victims in our state for the survivors of these crimes. We want to make sure that we are taking a very holistic approach to solve sexual assault crime in Idaho.”

ISP said they would all acknowledge that they have room to improve and they will be bringing in some additional staff to work on these kits with funding from a recent grant.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: More than 600 new confirmed and probable cases reported, 19 deaths
Traffic lights removed on intersection in downtown Twin Falls. Intersection between Second...
Traffic lights removed on intersection in downtown Twin Falls
Pastor wants Twin Falls to become a "Sanctuary City for the Unborn"
UPDATE: City Council rejects proclamation to make Twin Falls a ‘Sanctuary City for Pre-born Babies’
The cafe celebrates history, with an old menu, pictures of historical events that happened in...
Behind the Business: Manhattan Cafe in Shoshone is oldest cafe in Idaho

Latest News

Magic Valley Paramedics honored with historic designation.
Fit and Well Idaho: Magic Valley Paramedics awarded enhanced designation
FIT AND WELL IDAHO: MAGIC VALLEY PARAMEDICS AWARDED ENHANCED DESIGNATION - clipped version
FIT AND WELL IDAHO: MAGIC VALLEY PARAMEDICS AWARDED ENHANCED DESIGNATION - clipped version
The goal is that once it’s finished, they can let other organizations come and use the property...
Donation puts Camp Rainbow Gold closer to goal
Idaho Immunization Program says the demand is far higher than the doses available.
With limited vaccine, Idaho faces priority group confusion