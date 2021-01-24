Preston beats Twin Falls for second time in two weeks
The Bruins fall to 7-8 on the season
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 1:01 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls High School gym was louder than it has been all season with Idaho’s new high school attendance rules, but it wasn’t enough for the Bruin boys basketball team to beat Preston High School.
Twin Falls came out strong in the first half and trailed by only one at the halftime break, but the Indians prevailed in the second half for a double-digit win.
Final Score: Preston 63, Twin Falls 52
Twin Falls leading scorers:
17 - Mason Swafford
13 - Nic Swensen
Preston leading scorers
12 - Gabe Hammons
12 - Druw Jones
10 - Cameron Hobbs
