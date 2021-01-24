Preston beats Twin Falls for second time in two weeks

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls High School gym was louder than it has been all season with Idaho’s new high school attendance rules, but it wasn’t enough for the Bruin boys basketball team to beat Preston High School.

Twin Falls came out strong in the first half and trailed by only one at the halftime break, but the Indians prevailed in the second half for a double-digit win.

Final Score: Preston 63, Twin Falls 52

Twin Falls leading scorers:

17 - Mason Swafford

13 - Nic Swensen

Preston leading scorers

12 - Gabe Hammons

12 - Druw Jones

10 - Cameron Hobbs

