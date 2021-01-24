Advertisement

Preston beats Twin Falls for second time in two weeks

The Bruins fall to 7-8 on the season
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 1:01 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls High School gym was louder than it has been all season with Idaho’s new high school attendance rules, but it wasn’t enough for the Bruin boys basketball team to beat Preston High School.

Twin Falls came out strong in the first half and trailed by only one at the halftime break, but the Indians prevailed in the second half for a double-digit win.

Final Score: Preston 63, Twin Falls 52

Twin Falls leading scorers:

17 - Mason Swafford

13 - Nic Swensen

Preston leading scorers

12 - Gabe Hammons

12 - Druw Jones

10 - Cameron Hobbs

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: More than 600 new confirmed and probable cases reported, 19 deaths
Traffic lights removed on intersection in downtown Twin Falls. Intersection between Second...
Traffic lights removed on intersection in downtown Twin Falls
The cafe celebrates history, with an old menu, pictures of historical events that happened in...
Behind the Business: Manhattan Cafe in Shoshone is oldest cafe in Idaho
Pastor wants Twin Falls to become a "Sanctuary City for the Unborn"
UPDATE: City Council rejects proclamation to make Twin Falls a ‘Sanctuary City for Pre-born Babies’

Latest News

CSI men stage second half comeback to beat Northeastern JC. Women cruise in exhibition against...
CSI men stage second half comeback, Dut beats buzzer to top Northeastern JC
CSI men stage second half comeback to beat Northeastern JC. Women cruise in exhibition against...
CSI men stage second half comeback to beat Northeastern JC
Preston beats Twin Falls for second time in two weeks. The Bruins fall to 7-8 on the season
Preston beats Twin Falls for second time in two weeks
Burley High School recognizes one of its sponsors, Intermountain Health Care
High School Fans on the Rise