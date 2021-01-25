Academic All-Star — Kaitlyn DeBie

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This week’s Academic All-Star is Kaitlyn DeBie from Twin Falls High School.

She has a 3.98 GPA, is Student Council Senator and scored a 1280 on her SAT. She was Twin Falls Youth Council Vice President for 1 year and President for 3 years.

Kaitlyn was involved in the Twin Falls Suicide Prevention Color Run and won the City Achievement Award because of it. She was Debate Captain for 2 years and won various awards such as 5th in Lincoln Douglas Debate at National Qualifiers and 6th in Informative Speaking at National Qualifiers. She was voted “Most Likely to Become a Motivational Speaker” and “Born Debater” in Debate. Kaitlyn is a QuestBridge National College Match finalist.

Her favorite subject is history, and she plans to attend Vanderbilt University to study law, history and society.

Congratulations Kaitlyn DeBie, this week’s First Federal Academic All-Star.

