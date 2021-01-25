Advertisement

Biden names Democrats to lead nuclear, pipeline agencies

By MATTHEW DALY
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 3:36 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Moving quickly to assert influence over energy issues, President Joe Biden has named two Democrats to lead regulatory agencies that oversee nuclear power, natural gas and other energy infrastructure.

Christopher Hanson, the new chairman of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and Rich Glick, leader of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, replace Republicans who led the panels under President Donald Trump.

The NRC regulates commercial nuclear power plants and other uses of nuclear materials, including in medicine, while FERC regulates interstate transmission of electricity, natural gas and oil. It also reviews proposals to build liquefied natural gas terminals, interstate natural gas pipelines and hydropower projects.

Both panels are independent agencies, but members are appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate.

Hanson replaces Kristine Svinicki, who left the agency on Inauguration Day after nearly 13 years, including the last four as chair.

Glick replaces James Danly, who had led the five-member panel since November. Danly remains a member of the commission.

Hanson said in a statement that he was honored to serve as NRC chairman, adding: “I remain committed to ensuring that we continue to work collaboratively under our authorities established by Congress to assure the public adequate protection of health and safety in carrying out our regulatory responsibilities.”

Glick said he was honored to lead FERC “at this critical moment in time” and said he looked forward to continuing to work “with fellow commissioners and the exemplary FERC staff to pursue the commission’s important statutory missions.”

Hanson has served on the NRC since June and is a former staff member for the Senate Appropriations Committee, where he oversaw civilian and national security nuclear programs. He also has served as a senior adviser in the Energy Department’s Office of Nuclear Energy and other department roles in the Obama administration.

Glick joined FERC in 2017 after serving as general counsel for Democrats on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Prior to that, he led the Washington office of Iberdrola, a Spanish electric utility that operates renewable energy and natural gas storage businesses in the United States. He also served as a senior policy adviser to former Energy Secretary Bill Richardson and aide to former Sen. Dale Bumpers, D-Ark.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
Traffic lights removed on intersection in downtown Twin Falls. Intersection between Second...
Traffic lights removed on intersection in downtown Twin Falls
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: updated vaccines and cases
The cafe celebrates history, with an old menu, pictures of historical events that happened in...
Behind the Business: Manhattan Cafe in Shoshone is oldest cafe in Idaho
Pastor wants Twin Falls to become a "Sanctuary City for the Unborn"
UPDATE: City Council rejects proclamation to make Twin Falls a ‘Sanctuary City for Pre-born Babies’

Latest News

FILE - In this June 29, 2020 file photo Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho listens to testimony, on...
U.S. representative for Idaho expresses concerns about presidential executive orders
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Trump impeachment article delivered to Senate
Greek yogurt company Chobani announced it’s one of the first employers to offer paid time off...
Chobani to pay employees for time spent getting COVID-19 vaccine
Recent academic studies suggest medication errors happen at a rate as often as three every...
Medication Mistakes: They can be a matter of life or death