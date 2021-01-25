Buhl brewery branching out to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Magic Valley Brewing of Buhl is coming to the Twin Falls downtown area with a new location. KMVT spoke with the owners who explained how they plan to take the next steps for their business.

Magic Valley Brewing has been serving the community in Buhl for almost five years and has become the place to go for craft beer, local cider and wine, and pub food. Owned and operated by Judy and Rick White. The two started their journey in California, then decided to move back home to Idaho where they opened the Brewery and restaurant.

“So the reality is that she got tired of me talking about how cool it might be to get paid to brew and gave me a put up or shut up like either do it or don’t talk about it anymore,” said Rick White.

Magic Valley Brewing will be joining several other local businesses in downtown Twin Falls. Filling a spot in the old Design 125 building. This new location will be known as Magic Valley Brewing Pub on Main.

“My hope and goal for this new endeavor are that it expands our business, allows us to grow the whole thing, said Rick White. “I think it is going to bring a different experience to the downtown area,” Said Judy White.

They have a tentative opening date set for March 1. The community will be able to visit them on Broadway Avenue in Buhl and on Main Street in Twin. Rick and Judy are doing a large portion of the construction themselves. They are also currently looking for investors through a revenue sharing program.

“You are getting a 1.45 return on investment over the course of five years,” said Rick White. “How quickly that gets paid back depends upon what our revenue stream looks like.”

Judy and Rick hope the city of Twin Falls will welcome them to the area and see what they have to offer.

“We are going to be there for as long as the community want’s us there,” Said Judy White.

