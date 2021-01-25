Advertisement

CSI historian compares recent events to one of history’s uncivil times

By Layne Rabe
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 2:55 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — President Joe Biden is now in office, just two weeks after the U.S. Capitol was overrun.

KMVT spoke with a CSI associate professor of history who said instead of arguing over if the election was fraudulent, Americans should allow lawyers and historians to determine the extent of fraud if any. While he doesn’t believe the presidential election was fraudulent, he offered a stark warning to Americans should the country continue on this trajectory.

“In our history, the election contest is what lead to the 600,000 dead in the Civil War,” said Russ Tremayne. “And there are all kinds of comparisons, sadly, with Lincoln and with the Civil War. And this was a white protest in the Capitol after a summer of violent Black protests and it has a powerful racial opponent to it.”

Tremayne said without evidence of fraud, the bigger issue is people believing it was fraudulent and denying the facts.

