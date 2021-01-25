Idaho governor receives COVID-19 vaccine

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gov. Brad Little received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

Little was vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine at Primary Health in Meridian, according to a news release. He said he hopes by receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, it will instill confidence in Idahoans to make an appointment as they qualify.

“People need to get vaccinated,” Little said. “And what people need to know today is that when it comes to the first of February, we don’t have enough vaccine in the State of Idaho. There’s going to be a long line. So, if you miss the opportunity now, you’re going to be in a long line. We’re trying to get as much vaccine as we can. We’re getting it out.”

More information on the vaccine timeline is available at coronavirus.idaho.gov.

