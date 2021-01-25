Idaho judge’s role change enables Biden to make appointment

Advertisement

By Idaho Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The retirement of a federal district judge from regular active service will enable President Joe Biden to appoint a new judge for Idaho.

Idaho Press reported U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill plans to take senior status in August after 26 years on the federal bench in Idaho.

Winmill sent a letter to Biden with notification of his plan to assume senior status. Winmill’s move will effectively increase Idaho’s available judges when a replacement is made.

Idaho is one of three states with only two federal district judges. The state has not been granted an additional judgeship in 60 years.

