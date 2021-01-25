Idaho Transportation Department asking for public comment on Highway 75 Spur

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department is asking for the public’s opinions and comments on a section of road in Blaine County, known as the Highway 75 spur.

The Highway 75 spur is also known as Sun Valley Road, and it connects Highway 75 in Ketchum and Trail Creek Road in Sun Valley.

The section of road is about 3 miles long.

The Idaho Transportation Department officials and Blaine County have been discussing and considering turning this section of road over to Blaine County, giving them control of the road.

Currently, ITD is in the public comment section of the process, and are asking for everyone to submit their thoughts by January 29th.

“Again, that’s really part of our process is to take it to the public, the public’s viewpoint is very important to us, that’s why we have these public hearings and these comment periods and it’s really to just make sure that the public is informed and that they have a say in how we use our process moving forward,” said Jessica Williams the public information officer with ITD.

Comments will be accepted through Friday, Jan. 29 and may also be submitted in the following ways:

• recorded by calling (855) 785-2499

• via the project website:

• emailed to jessica.williams@itd.idaho.gov

• mailed to: Idaho Transportation Department Attn: Jessica Williams216 South Date Street Shoshone, ID 83352

