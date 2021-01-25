Jerome animal shelter hosts an adoption event with a high turn-out

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Jerome animal shelter is breathing a sigh of relief on Saturday, as the majority of their dogs were able to find new homes during their first adoption event of the year.

More than 500 dogs went through the doors at the Jerome Animal Shelter in the past year. Any dogs found within the city of Jerome are brought in by Animal Control, while the Sherriff’s Office delivers any found throughout the county. Often times they say it is just good samaritans bringing dogs into them to keep them out of the cold.

“As an employee of the shelter and it being such a small facility you create really deep bonds with every animal that comes through here, Said animal shelter attendant Brittney Stirling

On average this animal shelter said they see about two to three dogs come in a day, and on Saturday they were able to adopt out ten of them.

“I did not get any sleep last night because I was so excited for today’s event,” said Stirling. “Because of the COVID-19 last year we did not hold a single off-sight adoption event or in-house adoption event, so it was really nice to get back up and running.”

Before being adopted out, all the dogs were spayed and neutered, vaccinated, and temperament tested. A large portion of the dogs who end up at the shelter are promptly returned to their owners the same day.

“My biggest goal is to really get our medical fund going,” said Stirling. “We do see a lot of sick or injured dogs in here. A safe haven for these animals and it has been really fun to take it from what it was before to what it is now.”

