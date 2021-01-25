Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Monday, January 25, 2021

For today and tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated snow showers around as a few weak disturbances pass by our area. It is also going to be cold today and tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid 20s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 30s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around today as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

An atmospheric river is then going to send a lot of moisture into our area as we head into Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. During these three days, snow is likely in the Wood River Valley, and significant snow accumulations (as in over a foot of snow) are expected. In the Magic Valley, there is going to be less moisture around during these three days due to a precipitation shadow. That being said though, it is not going to be completely dry in the Magic Valley during these three days as there are going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around on Wednesday and Friday, and there are going to be some isolated rain and snow showers around on Thursday. Also, locations in the northern part of the Magic Valley have the best chance to see some showers during these three days. Light snow accumulations are also possible in the Magic Valley over this three day stretch.

Southwesterly flow aloft is also expected during these three days, and this southwesterly flow aloft is going to bring some warmer air into our area as highs on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley. These warmer temperatures are also the reason why we are going to see a mix of rain and snow in the Magic Valley, rather than just snow. Windy conditions are also expected on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph. It is then going to be breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

The wet weather is then going to continue this weekend as we are going to continue to have a chance to see some mountain snow and valley rain/snow showers. We are also going to continue to have partly to mostly cloudy skies this weekend. The temperatures this weekend are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy this weekend in the Magic Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

TODAY (MONDAY, JANUARY 25):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers during the afternoon and evening. Chilly and a little breezy. Winds: East to ENE 5-20 mph. High: 33

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers during the afternoon and evening. Cold. Winds: NE to East 5-15 mph. High: 26

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around, especially in Twin Falls County. Winds: NE to NW 5-10 mph. Low: 22

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Decreasing clouds. Cold. Winds: NNE to NNW 5-10 mph. Low: 10

TOMORROW (TUESDAY, JANUARY 26):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow showers. Chilly. Winds: West to WNW 5-10 mph. High: 34

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around during the afternoon and evening. Cold. Winds: NW to SW 5-15 mph. High: 26

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds with some isolated snow showers around after midnight. A little breezy before midnight, then breezy after midnight. Winds: SSE 5-20 mph before midnight, then SE 10-25 mph after midnight. Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, mainly after midnight. A little breezy after midnight. Winds: NE 5-20 mph. Low: 18

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 27:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered snow and rain showers around. Light snow accumulations are possible. Windy and warmer. High: 40 Low: 33

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations are expected. Chilly and a little breezy. High: 30 Low: 24

THURSDAY, JANUARY 28:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some isolated rain and snow showers around. Breezy. High: 44 Low: 34

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations are expected. Chilly. High: 32 Low: 26

FRIDAY, JANUARY 29:

MAGIC VALLEY: Cloudy with some scattered rain and snow showers around. Light snow accumulations are possible. A little breezy. High: 42 Low: 28

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Cloudy with scattered snow showers around. Moderate snow accumulations are possible. High: 33 Low: 16

SATURDAY, JANUARY 30:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. A little breezy. High: 40 Low: 27

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Chilly. High: 30 Low: 18

SUNDAY, JANUARY 31:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. A little breezy. High: 41

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Chilly. High: 32

