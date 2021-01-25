Advertisement

U.S. representative for Idaho expresses concerns about presidential executive orders

Fulcher hopes to gain bipartisan cooperation and represent the issues important to Idahoans.
FILE - In this June 29, 2020 file photo Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho listens to testimony, on...
FILE - In this June 29, 2020 file photo Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho listens to testimony, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Fulcher is seeking a second term in the 1st Congressional District, last held by a Democrat in 2011. (Bonnie Cash/Pool via AP,File)(Bonnie Cash | AP)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 3:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KMVT/KSVT) — Congressman Russ Fulcher talked with KMVT Friday after the peaceful transfer of power to a new administration.

Fulcher said he thought the president’s message of unity is appropriate, however, he does have concerns about the executive orders.

“Sign a number of executive orders that were anything of unifying for America,” Fulcher said. “His words said he wanted a unified America, his actions said he wants to unify the left.”

Fulcher said he watched the inauguration online but didn’t attend. He said with security concerns, there wasn’t a large ask for leaders to attend.

He also hopes to be able to reach across the aisle for bipartisan efforts and represent the issues important to Idahoans.

