West Texas Girl Scout and dad build plexiglass shield for cookie season

By Melanie Camacho
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:29 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - Girl Scouts across America pride themselves on building courage, confidence, character, and making the world a better place.

Jaycee Gutierrez, 9, from Lubbock wanted to do just that by selling cookies behind a plexiglass shield during the pandemic.

She set up her booth on Saturday.

“It keeps us safe from getting COVID-19,” she said.

Jaycee and her dad crafted the homemade safeguard at their house and put it to the test, cutting it and decorating it with remote-controlled lights.

A mask wasn’t enough for this young entrepreneur.

“It’s really fun, and we get to do a lot of fun stuff,” she said about bonding with her dad.

Her customers appreciate the extra safeguard as Jaycee said she hopes to sell more than 1,500 boxes.

Copyright 2021 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

