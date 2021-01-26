34 waterfowl left to waste behind western Idaho store

NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A western Idaho Fish and Game officer seeks information after 34 waterfowl carcasses were dumped and left to waste behind a Fred Meyer store Wednesday night in Garden City.

Idaho Fish and Game said district conservation officer Ben Cadwaller found 19, mostly mallard ducks, whole and another 15 with the breast meat removed. The waterfowl were dumped before 8 p.m. behind the store on Glenwood Street and Chinden Blvd.

Security footage captured the suspected pickup truck that dumped the waterfowl.

The pickup truck is believed to be a 2008-2010 model Ford Super Duty Extra Cab, dark in color, possibly black, with a white or lighter colored stripe along with the running board.

"Consume what you harvest" is a common sentiment among hunters. Those who don't give all of us a bad name. Read more and... Posted by Idaho Fish and Game Southwest Region on Monday, January 25, 2021

Cadwallader hopes to speak with an eyewitness or someone with knowledge of the incident.

Persons with information regarding this case may call the Fish and Game Nampa office at 208-465-8465 on weekdays and Idaho State Police at 208-846-7550 on weekends.

Citizens Against Poaching is offering a reward for information in the case and callers can remain anonymous. Contact CAP at 1-800-632-5999 24 hours a day.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.