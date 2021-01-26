7 calves dead after becoming loose in Burley, struck by vehicles

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Late Tuesday night, the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic accident in Burley where seven calves were killed.

According to a police report obtained by KMVT, more than 400 cattle became loose from the yard at Burley Livestock Auction. The incident happened around 9:30 Tuesday night at the intersection of Bedke Boulevard and State Highway 30.

Someone KMVT talked to there said the number of cattle that got out was significantly less than what was reported.

Seven of the calves were struck by three vehicles, leaving five dead in the roadway, and two others had to be put down by an officer on the scene.

One person was arrested in the incident for ignoring an officer directing traffic and driving over a dead calf in the roadway.

How the calves got loose is not known at this time.

