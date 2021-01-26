Chobani to begin paying $15 starting wage in fall

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — President Joe Biden spent his first week in office signing a flurry of executive orders aimed at addressing the coronavirus and the economy.

One of his orders raises the minimum wage for a group of federal workers to $15 an hour, and some feel raising the minimum wage will set a dangerous precedent that could hurt employers and cost jobs.

KMVT’s Steve Kirch spoke with one business in Twin Falls that said it’s possible for employers to invest in its employees and turn a profit.

One of Biden’s executive actions begins the process of requiring everyone working for the federal government to be paid a minimum of $15 an hour.

“No one in America should work 40 hours a week and be below the poverty line,” he said.

Currently, 21 states pay a federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, one of them is Idaho. some lawmakers fear the president’s order will start the debate for the federal minimum wage to be increased, and some of Idaho’s lawmakers, like Rep. Russ Fulcher, have been vocal on social media about wage increases creating fewer jobs.

One state legislator from Idaho told KMVT this fall, it’s time for the minimum wage to be increased and help locals out. “And we have priced some of our housing out of reach for young families,” they said. “We have to raise wages.”

In Twin Falls, Chobani employs more than 1,000 people, and the Greek yogurt company announced its starting hourly wage will increase to at least $15 an hour in fall 2021, with the average employee making around $19 an hour.

“I don’t want to impose Chobani ways on other companies but if more companies stepped up, we could really make a difference,” said President and COO Peter McGuinness. “You can do it. It is within your P and L (profit and loss).”

McGuinness said from his experience, it is possible for a company to invest in its employees and turn a profit, without sacrificing jobs. “You will have less attrition, you will have higher productivity, you will have happier employees, and in the end, it pays for itself,” he said.

The company also announced recently it will cover up to six hours of time for its employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

“We just think it’s the simple, right thing to do,” he said. “We did a very similar thing a few months ago to have them vote. We closed the company entirely, including the factories, to let everyone go vote because it is their civic duty.”

He hopes in the future more companies consider paying their employees higher wages, so the federal government doesn’t have to step in.

“It’s sad that not many, if any, in food manufacturing pay 15 minimum,” he said.

