Court rules against Idaho treasurer in office space fight

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Supreme Court has upheld a lower court ruling ordering the Idaho state treasurer to vacate her offices in the Statehouse.

The court on Tuesday ruled in favor of Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke and Republican Senate Pro Tem Chuck Winder in a civil lawsuit seeking to oust Republican Treasurer Julie Ellsworth from her offices on the first floor in the capitol building.

Lawmakers want to make room for House members and staff offices.

The court cited a section of Idaho law giving legislative leaders control over the first floor. That 2007 law came about after then-Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter refused to allow two underground stories during a Statehouse renovation.

