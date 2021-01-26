Advertisement

Court rules against Idaho treasurer in office space fight

Idaho Supreme Court building in Boise, Idaho (Image courtesy Google Earth)
Idaho Supreme Court building in Boise, Idaho (Image courtesy Google Earth)(KMVT)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 1:58 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Supreme Court has upheld a lower court ruling ordering the Idaho state treasurer to vacate her offices in the Statehouse.

The court on Tuesday ruled in favor of Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke and Republican Senate Pro Tem Chuck Winder in a civil lawsuit seeking to oust Republican Treasurer Julie Ellsworth from her offices on the first floor in the capitol building.

Lawmakers want to make room for House members and staff offices.

The court cited a section of Idaho law giving legislative leaders control over the first floor. That 2007 law came about after then-Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter refused to allow two underground stories during a Statehouse renovation.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
Traffic lights removed on intersection in downtown Twin Falls. Intersection between Second...
Traffic lights removed on intersection in downtown Twin Falls
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Updated vaccines and cases
The cafe celebrates history, with an old menu, pictures of historical events that happened in...
Behind the Business: Manhattan Cafe in Shoshone is oldest cafe in Idaho
Pastor wants Twin Falls to become a "Sanctuary City for the Unborn"
UPDATE: City Council rejects proclamation to make Twin Falls a ‘Sanctuary City for Pre-born Babies’

Latest News

Chobani announced its starting hourly wage will increase to at least $15 an hour in fall 2021,...
Chobani to begin paying $15 starting wage in fall
Late Tuesday night, the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic accident in...
7 calves dead after becoming loose in Burley, struck by vehicles
St. Lukes Vaccines Scheduling
St. Lukes COVID vaccine scheduling
Health district explains why different providers receive different vaccines
Health district explains vaccine distribution