CSI offering an entry point to a variety of careers in Biology

“We really enjoy teaching biology”
CSI’s Biology program is designed to help students develop a strong foundation in biological...
CSI’s Biology program is designed to help students develop a strong foundation in biological science(Western Nevada College)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 4:58 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A science program at the College of Southern Idaho is giving students an entry point for a wide variety of careers, and that is the topic of this week From Learning to Leading.

Offering an associate of science degree, CSI’s Biology program is designed to help students develop a strong foundation in biological science, and will prepare students to transfer to four-year universities and professional programs.

Some of the skills being taught in the CSI’s biology labs are being used today in diagnostic labs currently in the headlines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We really enjoy teaching biology,” said Biology professor Amy Doetsch. “We really enjoy getting students excited about biology, all the different types of biology, and just really impart that excitement to students.”

The faculty told KMVT, their love and passion for the work they do translates into their classrooms, preparing students for the next chapter of their lives. For more information on the program check out this link.

