Egan, Merrill Keith

BURLEY—Our loving father, Merrill Keith Egan, passed away January 22, 2021, in Rupert, Idaho, due to conditions related to old age.

He was born November 17, 1924, in Burley, Idaho, to Douglas Ray Egan and Leona Beatrice Stocking. He joined three older siblings, Blaine, Vaughn and Evelyn. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Keith spent his entire life in Burley except for those years that he was serving in World War II. He attended school in Burley and graduated from Burley High School in 1943. Immediately thereafter, he enlisted in the United States Army and was sent overseas to Europe on Friday, October 13, 1943. He was honorably discharged and received the distinguished Purple Heart medal for an injury he sustained in the war.

Keith returned home to farm and shortly thereafter met Lois Robinson at the Y-Dell. She was leaving the building as he was entering. He thought she was the most beautiful woman he had seen and found the courage to ask her out on a date. He was smitten. They were married in December 1946, in Elko, Nevada, and their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple in 1966. Their union was blessed with four children, Marilyn, Constance, Nina and Merrill Ray. Dad and Mother were married for 50 years before her passing.

Keith farmed with his father-in-law after his marriage, but soon realized that he couldn’t make enough to support his family. He then took employment in construction and later worked for Garrett Freight Lines driving long haul. He retired in 1986 after working for Garretts for 20 years.

After his retirement, Dad took up golfing. He enjoyed that so much, especially golfing with his older brother, Vaughn. He traveled, and loved hunting and fishing with friends and family. Occasionally, he worked for his sons-in-law on their farms and feedlot. He was a jack of all trades and could fix almost anything. He was called upon often to do exactly that.

Because of health issues, Dad spent the last four months of his life in assisted living. It was so very difficult for him to be away from his home and the view of the mountains.

He is survived by his children, Marilyn (Graham) Norris, Constance Meade, and Nina (Ken) Black; ten grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Keith was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Lois Robinson Egan; his son, Merrill Ray Egan; his parents, Douglas and Leona Egan; a brother, Blaine Egan; his sister, Evelyn Larson; and a dear friend, Ann Chrisman.

The family would like to thank all of the caregivers that served him so well and all those friends that reached out to him. He loved you all.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call one hour prior to the service. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

For those unable to attend the service in person, a webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

To continue in mitigating the effects of COVID-19, the wearing of face masks and social distancing will be required and practiced.