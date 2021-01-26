Former CSI runner helps mentor teen refugees

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A former College of Southern Idaho runner is giving back his time and energy at the CSI Refugee Center.

Abdelgadir “Kieta” Mohamed graduated from Canyon Ridge High School and is finishing up his studies at CSI, before he transfers to Weber State University.

Kieta, as he’s nicknamed, is a refugee himself and took the time over the weekend to introduce a group of teens to federal student aid and scholarships available to them. A number of these kids resettled in Idaho from Eritrea and Sudan.

Most of the boys planned to go to college, but didn’t realize what was out there, such as the Idaho Opportunity Scholarship or One Refugee, specifically for refugees living in Idaho or Utah.

Kieta is majoring in economics, maintains a 3.4 GPA and plans to own a business one day.

“I do believe having a college degree opens a variety of options and helps with the future, not only helping with a variety of options, but also help with self growth and development.”

Kieta plans to meet with the group next month to help them apply for aid. As a volunteer, he also helps take the kids to go rock climbing or roller skating.

He’ll join the Wildcat cross country team in the fall.

