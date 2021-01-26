Gooding County EMS prepares to move into a new building

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — From tight quarters to a state of the art facility, Gooding County emergency medical services workers are preparing for a big move, and it could make a big difference when someone’s life is on the line.

“We have easy access to Highway 46 and Highway 26 here at the corner, which give us direct route to Bliss and Hagerman and also to Wendell and north of Gooding,” said Barbara Porter, the director of the Gooding County EMS. “We won’t have to cross through school zones now to get out of town.”

The building is being paid for thanks to a grant from the Department of Commerce.

“Grants help a lot with being able to build certain facilities that are needed around the community,” Porter said.

Paramedics said the amount of emergency calls coming into Gooding County has grown tremendously in the past few years.

“Right now we have one 24 hours crew that is here 24/7, 7 a.m. to 7 a.m,” Porter said. “Then we have an on-call crew from 7 a.m. to 7 a.m. We switch every day, a new crew comes on. Sometimes we are on for 36 hours at a time, but usually, it is 24.”

The new facility will allow the crews to have a space for training and more room to spread out while they are on call.

“Right now we have three ambulances in a two-bay garage,” Porter said. “One is parked all weird in there, and also we have two offices, our dining room, kitchen and living area are all in a confined space, so there will be more space for us to move out and we can do training on-site here.”

Construction started in November 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the process a bit.

“COVID set us back a couple of months getting our building in, getting windows and parts in, so it’s been kind of a long, drawn-out process,” said Karl Souza, the maintenance supervisor for the county. “Waiting for material to show up, waiting for the metal building was actually 3 months behind schedule because of COVID.”

The paramedics are excited to begin moving into the new facility by the end of January.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.