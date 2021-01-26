Advertisement

Hands On extending creativity into Buhl with added location

“There are so many benefits to art in anyone’s life”
By Jake Brasil
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls ceramics studio is bringing its classes and create-your-own art projects to the Buhl area.

Hands On specializes in the business of getting creative, and starting Feb. 1, it will be bringing that business to Broadway Avenue of Buhl.

Almost everything it offers at its Twin Falls location will be offered at the Buhl location called Hands On Creative Corner.

Did you guys know we have a location opening up in Buhl like any day?!?! Here’s a sneak peek!!! It’s in the Idaho Artisan Den!!

Posted by Twin Falls, ID Hands On on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

The owner told KMVT, as a resident of Buhl, she wanted to create a fun option for the community and allow more people to be able to grow as artists.

“There are so many benefits to art in anyone’s life,” said owner Ashley DuBois. “Kids all the way to 100 years old can benefit from art of any kind.”

For the adults, they will be hosting a paint and sip night where people can bring in a glass of wine or drop by the nearby brewery. For the kids, they will also be selling candy by the pound.

