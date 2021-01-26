Health district explains vaccine distribution

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho continues to move forward administering the COVID-19 vaccine, and on Feb. 1 it will open to adults 65 and older.

One question many people have been asking is will they receive the Pfizer vaccine or Moderna. St. Luke’s Magic Valley told KMVT it only has the Pfizer vaccine, but the South Central Public Health District did say it had received a small shipment of the Moderna vaccine. The health district said right after it was approved, it received 2,700 doses and another 2,700 hundred three weeks later. For the past several weeks, the health district has been receiving about 600.

She said it is possible St. Luke’s may see some shipments of Moderna vaccines in the future depending on availability.

