Advertisement

Idaho Foodbank gathering 1,000 acts of kindness

Consider contributing acts of kindness
A fundraising and awareness campaign is encouraging residents of the gem state to perform acts...
A fundraising and awareness campaign is encouraging residents of the Gem State to perform acts of kindness. (Credit: Idaho Foodbank)(Idaho foodbank)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A fundraising and awareness campaign is encouraging residents of the Gem State to perform acts of kindness.

The Idaho Foodbank is announcing the launch of Idahokind. The campaign encourages all Idahoans to consider contributing acts of kindness in their communities, doing things such as helping a neighbor, providing a shoulder for a friend to lean on, volunteering for a local organization. They then ask everyone to share these stories and use #idahokind on social media.

"If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way." - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. MLK Day, a day of...

Posted by The Idaho Foodbank on Monday, January 18, 2021

They are trying to gather 1,000 acts of kindness and raise $100,000. An amount that will be matched by generous donors Duane and Lori Stueckle.

“Focus on not only raising money for food for Idahoans who are experiencing food insecurity but also it was a way to extend the amount of kindness that we saw over the holidays,” said Carlyn Blake, the development manager for the Idaho Foodbank

The campaign goes on until Feb. 14. If they reach their goal, the Idaho Foodbank will be able to provide food for up to one million meals to Idahoans struggling with food insecurity.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
Traffic lights removed on intersection in downtown Twin Falls. Intersection between Second...
Traffic lights removed on intersection in downtown Twin Falls
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Updated vaccines and cases
The cafe celebrates history, with an old menu, pictures of historical events that happened in...
Behind the Business: Manhattan Cafe in Shoshone is oldest cafe in Idaho
Pastor wants Twin Falls to become a "Sanctuary City for the Unborn"
UPDATE: City Council rejects proclamation to make Twin Falls a ‘Sanctuary City for Pre-born Babies’

Latest News

KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Updated vaccines and cases
A Twin Falls ceramics studio is bringing its classes and create-your-own art projects to the...
Hands On extending creativity into Buhl with added location
The Idaho Senate debates a bill on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho....
Resolution to lift limits on gatherings passes Idaho House
Idaho Transportation Department is asking for the public's opinions.
Idaho Transportation Department asking for public comment on Highway 75 Spur