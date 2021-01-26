Idaho Foodbank gathering 1,000 acts of kindness

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A fundraising and awareness campaign is encouraging residents of the Gem State to perform acts of kindness.

The Idaho Foodbank is announcing the launch of Idahokind. The campaign encourages all Idahoans to consider contributing acts of kindness in their communities, doing things such as helping a neighbor, providing a shoulder for a friend to lean on, volunteering for a local organization. They then ask everyone to share these stories and use #idahokind on social media.

"If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way." - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. MLK Day, a day of... Posted by The Idaho Foodbank on Monday, January 18, 2021

They are trying to gather 1,000 acts of kindness and raise $100,000. An amount that will be matched by generous donors Duane and Lori Stueckle.

“Focus on not only raising money for food for Idahoans who are experiencing food insecurity but also it was a way to extend the amount of kindness that we saw over the holidays,” said Carlyn Blake, the development manager for the Idaho Foodbank

The campaign goes on until Feb. 14. If they reach their goal, the Idaho Foodbank will be able to provide food for up to one million meals to Idahoans struggling with food insecurity.

