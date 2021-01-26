Advertisement

Idaho sees a 4-cent increase in gas prices

Pump prices in the Gem State are still 10 cents cheaper than the national average
Idaho gas prices go up to 4 cents this week.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 4:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho drivers could be paying more to fill up their fuel tanks this week. The state average jumped 4 cents on the week as rising crude oil prices made fuel more expensive in all but five states, according to AAA Idaho.

Idaho’s increase was the 4th-largest in the country, following Florida (up by 9 cents), Utah (up by 9 cents) and Nebraska (up by 5 cents). Most of Idaho’s finished gasoline products are refined in Utah.

Pump prices in the Gem State are still 10 cents cheaper than the national average, and drivers in Idaho are paying 30 cents less per gallon than a year ago.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil is currently trading at $52 per barrel, just $2 cheaper than a year ago. If that margin continues to narrow, gas prices will climb. Crude oil accounts for 50% of the price of finished gasoline.

AAA encourages drivers to bundle trips and make sure tires are properly inflated to conserve fuel.

