Widespread internet outages hit northeast US

Users across the northeast U.S. reported widespread internet outages Tuesday.(Drake Lawson)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:53 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
(AP) - Users across the northeast U.S. reported widespread internet outages Tuesday.

Verizon reported a fiber cut in Brooklyn via Twitter, although it’s not clear if that issue is responsible for the entire outage.

According to DownDetector and user reports on Twitter, the problem appears to extend from Washington to Boston, and is affecting internet and cloud providers as well as a number of Google services, Facebook and other major sites.

