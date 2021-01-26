Advertisement

Resolution to lift limits on gatherings passes Idaho House

The Idaho Senate debates a bill on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho....
The Idaho Senate debates a bill on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho. The Idaho Legislature on Wednesday wrapped up a chaotic, three-day special session by passing coronavirus-related legislation while anti-government activist Ammon Bundy was arrested for the second day in a row at the Statehouse. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)(Keith Ridler | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to end coronavirus restrictions limiting private and public gatherings to 10 people or fewer has passed the Idaho House and is headed to the Senate. But the legislation faces legal and constitutional questions.

The House voted 55-15 Monday to approve a concurrent resolution aimed specifically at a Dec. 30 health order by Republican Gov. Brad Little and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

The 10-person limit doesn’t apply to religious or political gatherings.

The health order contains other restrictions that would be left in place, such as requiring face coverings at long-term care facilities.

