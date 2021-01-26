Rice, Jr., John Leo “Jack”

GOODING—Jack Rice passed away peacefully in Jerome, Idaho on Monday, January 25, 2021. He was 93 years old and lived a very full, active life. When at the age of 90, he was still driving his truck, taking his dog to the Gooding County rodeo grounds, which was part of his daily routine.

“Jack” John Leo Rice, Jr. was born on August 17, 1927 in Jerome Idaho to John Leo Rice, Sr. and May Parker Hendry Rice. His parents called him “Jackie” throughout is childhood days. Soon after he was born, his family moved to Hill City, Idaho. During this time, his father was a wheat farmer. When he was 3 years old, his family moved to Fairfield and his father started the business “Rice Chevrolet Motors.” In 1934, the family moved to Gooding, and his father established “Leo Rice Motor Co.” on Main Street. In his 70s years of age, Jack eventually retired but kept his side business/hobby “Gooding Auto Brokers.”

After Jack graduated from High School in 1945, he enlisted in the US Marine Corp as a Private. The month after he enlisted, World War II ended. He was stationed in San Diego, California for one year and then honorably discharged on August 26, 1946.

In 1946, Jack joined the Sigma Nu fraternity at the University of Idaho. In 1948, he transferred to Denver University. After one quarter, he moved back home to Gooding and sold cars with his father.

Jack and with his then wife, Jackie, raised four children in Gooding – Larry, Garry, Tom and Kathy. He blessed his family with many adventures, including a cabin in the mountains near Anderson Ranch Dam. Throughout the years, Jack was a strong supporter of the Gooding community and its history.

Jack is survived by his four children (Larry and Brenda Rice, Garry Rice, Tom Rice and Kathy Farmer), 6 grandchildren (Jenny Lukes, Haley Mallea, Carrie Morgan, Katie Clark, Allayna Farmer, and Julia Farmer) and 8 great-grandchildren.

At his request, there will be no funeral service.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, please send a memorial donation to the Gooding County Historical Society.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.