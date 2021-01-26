Robins Cooper, Barbara Jean

OGDEN, UT—On Friday, January 22, 2021, Barbara Jean Robins Cooper passed away at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls, Idaho, after a long struggle with congestive heart failure. Jean was born December 16, 1939, in Ogden, Utah, to Blaine and Barbara Robins. She was the fourth of seven children and enjoyed growing up with her siblings. She remained close to her parents and siblings throughout her life and loved them all dearly. Jean grew up in Plain City, Utah. She always had a special place in her heart for that community and the people she knew there. When Jean was 15 years old, the family moved to Burley, Idaho. They resided in the Pella area.

Jean attended Burley High School. While attending a church dance she caught the eye of an Oakley boy, Larry Cooper. Jean loved Larry’s sense of humor and it was not long before the two of them became inseparable. Jean and Larry married October 24, 1957, in Pella. Later in life they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple.

After their wedding, Jean and Larry moved to Tucson, Arizona, where Larry was stationed as a member of the United States Air Force. They eventually made their way back to the Burley area and a few years later they settled in Malta. They moved to Springdale in 1977, and have lived in their current home for 43 years.

Jean and Larry are the parents of nine children; five boys and four girls. Jean had her hands full with her large family, but she was a hard worker and an excellent organizer. Both her home and her children were always sparkling clean! She was also ingenious and found clever ways to solve problems. She was creative and made costumes for school plays and sewed clothing for special occasions. She read to her children often and helped them develop a love of learning. Her daughters have fond memories of shopping for bargains with her and her family loved that they could always count on a delicious home-cooked meal. Jean was an avid gardener and she loved to preserve the beautiful fruit and vegetables that she grew. She found great joy in working in her yard, and even this summer, after she was nearly too ill to walk, she insisted on mowing the lawn on her riding lawn mower.

Jean was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings. However, she didn’t need an assignment to serve those around her. Service came naturally to her and she was always quick to serve a neighbor or family member who needed dinner or a little help around the house or just a listening ear. Her kind acts of service are remembered and appreciated by many. Jean was preceded in death by her son, Robert Cooper; her parents, Blaine and Barbara Robins; her sister, Faye (Dutch) Belnap; and her brother, Gary (Karen) Robins. She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Kay Cooper of Springdale; her children, Jeff (Melanie) Cooper, Carrie (Jim) Ling, Tami (Tyler) Faulkner, Jim (Tammy) Cooper, Lori (Mike) Broadhead, Jason (TJ) Cooper, Natalie Ward, and Jared (Audrey) Cooper; her siblings, Val (Gloria) Robins, Shanna (Raymond) Hill, Dixie (Roy) Smith, and Bart (Linda) Robins; 35 grandchildren; dozens of great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Larry and their children express gratitude to all of those who have done so much to help Jean and the family during this difficult time and to all those who have reached out and shared their love and their sweet memories of Jean. She will be greatly missed by many.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, a graveside service will be held at the Pella Cemetery for close family members. A memorial service will be scheduled later this year.

A webcast of the graveside service will be available online at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021, at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. All are invited to participate via the live webcast.