Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Tuesday, January 26, 2021

We are going to have partly cloudy skies today with a slight chance of snow and rain showers. It is also going to be cold again today as highs are going to be in the mid 20s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 30s in the Magic Valley. Tonight is then going to have increasing clouds with a chance of snow showers, mainly after midnight, as a storm system begins to approach our area. The wind is also going to pick up as we go throughout the night tonight as sustained wind speeds before midnight are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and sustained wind speeds after midnight are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper teens in the Wood River Valley an the low to mid 20s in the Magic Valley.

Snow is then likely tomorrow, Thursday, and Friday in the Wood River Valley as this storm system very slowly works its way through our area. Significant snow accumulations (10 to 20+ inches) are also expected over the next several days in the Wood River Valley, and because of this there is a WINTER STORM WARNING in effect for the northern and north-central parts of Blaine County from 11pm tonight through 5am Friday; for the southern part of Camas County from 11pm tonight through 5pm Thursday; and for the northern part of Camas County from 11pm tonight through 5pm tomorrow. Definitely avoid travel if at all possible in these two counties from late tonight through Friday morning. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow in the Wood River Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and this wind could cause there to be some areas of blowing and drifting snow. The temperatures for tomorrow, Thursday, and Friday are also going to be near to slightly below average for this time of year in the Wood River Valley as highs are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s.

In the Magic Valley, it is not going to be quite as wet over the next several days as it is going to be in the Wood River Valley, but there are still going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around tomorrow, Thursday, and Friday, and locations in the northern part of the Magic Valley are going to have the best chance to see these showers. There is also a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for the south-central part of Blaine County, all of Lincoln County, and the northern part of Minidoka County from 11pm tonight through 5am Friday as 2 to 7+ inches of snow accumulation is expected. In locations in the Magic Valley that are not under a Winter Weather Advisory, less than 2 inches of snow accumulation is expected over the next couple of days. It is also going to be breezy/windy tomorrow in the Magic Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Thursday in the Magic Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. It is also going to be warmer over the next couple of days than it is going to be today in the Magic Valley as highs tomorrow, Thursday, and Friday are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

This weekend is then going to feature some nicer and drier weather as we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated mountain snow and valley rain/snow showers around on Saturday, and we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of mountain snow showers on Sunday. The next storm system is then going to begin to approach our area on Monday giving us a chance to see some more mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers. The temperatures this weekend and on Monday are also going to be near to slightly above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy this weekend and on Monday in the Magic Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (TUESDAY, JANUARY 26):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers. Chilly. Winds: Light and Variable. High: 34

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Cold. Winds: NW to SW 5-15 mph. High: 27

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds with a chance of snow showers, mainly after midnight. A little breezy before midnight, then breezy after midnight. Winds: SSE 5-20 mph before midnight, then SE 10-25 mph after midnight. Low: 24

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers, mainly after 2am. A little breezy after midnight. Winds: ENE 5-20 mph. Low: 19

TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 27):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered snow and rain showers around. Light snow accumulations are possible. Breezy/windy and warmer. Winds: SSE 10-30 mph. High: 40

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations are expected. Breezy and chilly. Winds: ESE 10-25 mph. High: 30

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Breezy. Winds: SSE 10-25 mph. Low: 33

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations are expected. Breezy. Winds: ESE 10-25 mph. Low: 25

THURSDAY, JANUARY 28:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some isolated rain and snow showers around. Breezy. High: 44 Low: 34

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations are expected. A little breezy. High: 33 Low: 27

FRIDAY, JANUARY 29:

MAGIC VALLEY: Cloudy with some scattered rain and snow showers around. Light snow accumulations are possible. A little breezy. High: 42 Low: 29

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Cloudy with scattered snow showers around. Moderate snow accumulations are possible. High: 34 Low: 17

SATURDAY, JANUARY 30:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around. A little breezy. High: 41 Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around. Chilly. High: 31 Low: 18

SUNDAY, JANUARY 31:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. A little breezy. High: 43 Low: 27

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. High: 33 Low: 19

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 1:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening. A little breezy. High: 43

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. High: 33

